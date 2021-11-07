Sheffield United Women held to a draw by Charlton Athletic

Maddy Cusack had a free-kick saved in one of few chances for Sheffield United in their draw with Charlton

In a game where the backlines were on top, both sides had to rely on one or two good chances a piece as both looked to end a run of games without a win.

“I think we could have done more with the ball,” said Redfearn. “I thought we looked resolute and that's the pleasing thing and I've said to the girls. Off the back of conceding five goals last weekend we've kept two clean sheets in two games now over four days.

“That's not an easy thing to do. Charlton are one of the sides who spent a lot over the summer so you can't turn your nose up at a point against a side like that, a good side, I just think we had enough of the game to do a bit more and that's the only disappointment.

“We've got to learn to switch from competing and doing what we need to do to keep a clean sheet but do a bit more and be a bit more efficient around the other box, but having said that we had the better chances today.”

The visitors started slightly the better of the two sides but couldn't overly test the returning Fran Kitching and when they did defender Charlotte Newsham denied Megan Wynne an almost certain goal.

The Blades though, grew into the game and had chances to go in front when Emily Syme saw an effort saved from the edge of the box before Courtney Sweetman-Kirk fired an effort straight at Eartha Cumings after running onto Lucy Watson's low cross.

It was more of the same after the break but the hosts started to take the initiative as the second half wore on.

Maddy Cusack saw a free-kick saved before Watson had the best chance of the match, pinching the ball back high up the pitch but sending her effort over the bar when through on the Charlton goal.

Both sides gave it everything late on before the full-time whistle went as the visitors managed to deny United after a dangerous stoppage time free-kick into the box.