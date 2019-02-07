Sheffield United Women forward Sophie Jones charged with racially abusing Tottenham Hotspur Ladies defender Renee Hector

Sophie Jones, the Sheffield United Women forward, has been charged with racially abusing an opponent.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Renee Hector reported the abuse after a Championship game between the teams on January 6, and Jones has been charged with using abusive or insulting words. It is further alleged they "included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race".

United said they had co-operated fully with the FA's investigation and added in a statement: "The club works closely with the EFL, the FA and Kick it Out and would like to reiterate that it does not condone racism or any form of discrimination.

"Sheffield United will not comment further on the subject until the conclusion of the formal FA disciplinary hearing."

Jones has until next Friday to respond to the charge. Hector's allegations were made on Twitter after Spurs beat United 2-1 in an FA Women's Championship clash.

"Such a shame that racism seems to be rising up again in football," the former Watford Ladies player wrote.

"I received some monkey noises from an opposition player. The only reaction was to let football do the talking."

United's full statement read: Sheffield United Football Club has today (Thursday 7th February 2019) been notified that a member of the Club's Women's team has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3, pending a formal Football Association disciplinary hearing.

"The alleged incident took place in the FA Women's Championship fixture against Tottenham Hotspur Ladies on Sunday 6th January 2019. The Club has co-operated fully with the Football Association's investigation throughout the subsequent weeks.

"It is alleged that the words the player used breached Rule E3[1] as they were abusive and/or insulting. It is further alleged that the words constituted an 'Aggravated Breach', which is defined in Rule E3[2], as they included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race.

"The club works closely with the EFL, the FA and Kick it Out and would like to reiterate that it does not condone racism or any form of discrimination.

"Sheffield United will not comment further on the subject until the conclusion of the formal FA disciplinary hearing."