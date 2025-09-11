Sheffield United women facing further scrutiny amid manager mystery following Sunderland absence

Sheffield United’s women's side is facing fresh scrutiny after their current head coach was reportedly suspended from his position in charge at Bramall Lane. The Blades have suffered a difficult few years, going back to the passing of vice-captain Maddy Cusack almost two years ago.

Her family subsequently complained about “processes and conduct” at United, specifically raising concerns about the alleged conduct of Cusack’s then-manager Jonathan Morgan. An investigation commissioned by United found no evidence of wrongdoing but the FA have since launched their own probe.

Ash Thompson, Morgan’s successor at Bramall Lane, was absent from his side’s season opener against Sunderland last week, which United lost 4-0, with assistant Luke Turner - who also stepped in for Morgan during his time away following the complaint from the Cusack family - again taking interim charge.

The Guardian have claimed that Thompson has been suspended from his duties, although the reasons are not yet clear. A United spokesperson told The Star: “Sheffield United Women confirms that Luke Turner takes charge of the senior women’s team on an interim basis, with Ash Thompson currently unavailable.”

Thompson, formerly of Leeds, took charge of United women last July after a three-year spell in the academy, including as U21 boss. He also took charge of the senior side on occasion as caretaker boss and also has experience as a strength and conditioning coach at Manchester United on his CV.

His predecessor Morgan initially resumed his duties at United after the investigation but was subsequently sacked by United after the revelation of what the Blades called “conduct before arriving at Bramall Lane,” an alleged relationship with a player at his former club Leicester City.

A report in The Athletic claimed that United were warned about alleged “bully-like behaviour” from Morgan by a teammate of Cusack a few months before her tragic death, with an inquest ongoing. Her grieving family are pushing for a jury to be convened for the inquest because of the “significant public interest” in the case