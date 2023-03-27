Sheffield United Women: Blades ‘disappointed’ with self-inflicted home defeat to Lewes

Jonathan Morgan said Sheffield United Women were ‘disappointed’ with the way they lost yesterday’s Championship clash with Lewes at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United Women celebrate Naomi Hartley's goal against Lewes at Bramall Lane. Picture: Sportimage

Ellie Mason struck twice as Lewes beat the Blades 3-2 win in front of a home crowd.

“We’re disappointed in the three goals we conceded,” said head coach Morgan.

“I don’t think it was any creativity as such from the opposition, it was more gift from out errors. They were very defendable goals.

“For whatever reason, we’ve just switched off in key moments, which was disappointing for us.”

Looking ahead, Morgan said the Blades were looking to build for next term.

“We’re building, we’re trying to become better in possession which to be fair to the girls over the course of this year they haven’t had a lot of that because of the way the season’s gone.

“We want to keep focused to retain this level.

“To be ready for next season we’re going to have to keep working like this.”

The game started with chances for both sides early on, with Lewes pouncing on a Sheffield United mistake – though Mason could only drag her effort wide.

The first opportunity for the hosts arrived shortly afterwards for Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, who won the ball before hitting a strike just over the bar.

The Blades did however take the lead 25 minutes in through Sweetman-Kirk, a corner from the left-hand headed in by the forward for the opening goal of the contest.

Lewes responded well though and equalised just seven minutes later, Amelia Hazard winning the ball high before driving to the by-line.

Her cross was pulled back and Kirsty Barton was at the far post to sweep home and ensure the score was level at half time.

Three minutes after the break, the visitors took the lead.

A mistake by Grace Riglar allowed Mason to run half the length of the field unchallenged before firing a left-footed strike into the top corner.

Yet Lewes’ lead only lasted five minutes, defender Naomi Hartley tapping in from close range to the delight of those in attendance at Bramall Lane.

But with just under 30 minutes to go, Mason bagged her second as she coolly slotted home when clean through to put the visitors back in front.

United struggled to create any clear chances in the final thirty minutes and were ultimately unable to salvage a point.