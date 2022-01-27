Despite confirming the midfielder is still “a few weeks away” from making a return to action, Heckingbottom told The Star that his parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers have indicated they are happy for him to spend the remainder of the campaign in South Yorkshire once he recovers from injury.

Gibbs-White returned to the Midlands for treatment on the knee problem he sustained during United’s victory over Fulham last month when the extent of the damage became apparent.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United and Wolves and Jayden Bogle: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Revealing he has been in “constant” dialogue with Wolves about the 21-year-old, Heckingbottom said: “As it stands, as things stand, everyone is happy for things to stay as they are. We’re open about it (the situation). We’re in constant communication with them about Morgan.”

Recruited in August by Heckingbottom’s predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic, Gibbs-White quickly emerged as United’s most influential player - scoring on his debut during a 6-2 win over Peterborough.

However, he will miss the return fixture with Darren Ferguson’s side at London Road this weekend.

Paul Heckingbottom is in constant communication about Morgan Gibbs-White: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

United, who have prepared for the match in 12th, will also be without Ben Davies and Luke Freeman while Jack O’Connell remains a long term absentee. Peterborough are 22nd.