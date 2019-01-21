Sheffield United winger Ricky Holmes could return to Oxford United this season

Sheffield United winger Ricky Holmes could be set for a return to loan club Oxford United this season, despite coming back to the Blades this month because of an injury.

That’s according to the Oxford Mail, who say that the 31-year-old, who has made 19 appearances for Oxford since August, could yet head back to the Us on a new deal once he has returned to fitness.

Holmes originally joined the struggling League One club on a season-long loan deal at the start of the campaign, but is understood to have returned to Sheffield United after missing out on over a month of football for Karl Robinson’s side due to a back injury.

Scans revealed that it could be up to eight weeks before he returns to fitness, but there is a possibility that the winger could rejoin Oxford in a deal that would see third-tier club paying the Blades’ share of Holmes’ wages for the remainder of the season.

Robinson told the Oxford Mail: “Ricky’s gone back to Sheffield United. That’s not something we’ve closed the door on, we’re speaking to Sheffield United about a different type of contract.

“If he gets himself fit in eight weeks he might have eight or nine games left to go, could he come back in for that time?”