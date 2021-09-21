Sheffield United: Will tonight's Carabao Cup tie between The Blades and Southampton prove to be as bad tempered as the last time?

The first of those proved to be a bad-tempered affair, with the rival benches clashing throughout 2014’s fixture at Bramall Lane, which the hosts won 1-0. That saw them reach the last four of the tournament, where they were edged out by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Star’s James Shield identifies some of the major figures set to be involved this time around and analyses some of the statistical trends surrounding the contest. (Kick-off 7.45pm)

The Possible Teams: United - Foderingham, Bogle, Lopata, Basham, Norrington-Davies, Hourihane, Norwood, Brunt, Freeman, Burke, Brewster. Southampton - Forster, Bednarek, Valery, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Walcott, Long, Broja, Redmond.

Sheffield United face Southampton in the Carabao Cup tonight: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The Referee: John Brooks will oversee the game, assisted by Gary Beswick and Wade Smith. Anthony Taylor is scheduled to be the fourth official. Brooks has taken charge of three matches so far this season, issuing no cautions during Stevenage’s draw with Swindon but three when Blackburn Rovers beat Hull City last week.

The History Lesson: United have won 25 of their 58 competitive fixtures against Southampton, who will make the journey north hoping for their 21st victory over Slavisa Jokanovic’s employers. However United have lost all of their last four clashes with Southampton. Those were all staged in the Premier League.

The Last Time Out: Although United have failed to beat Southampton since, they did knock their rivals from Hampshire out of the competition when they locked horns in the quarter-finals seven years ago. Then managed by Nigel Clough, Marc McNulty’s strike proved enough to seal United’s progress. Southampton had Florin Gardos sent-off during the closing stages.