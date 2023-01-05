Will Osula has penned an emotional goodbye message to Derby County supporters after being recalled to Sheffield United earlier this week.

The 19-year-old scored five times for the Rams but struggled for consistent game time at Pride Park and was sent off in his final appearance in Derby colours, against Accrington Stanley.

He will return to United with immediate effect but is not eligible for this weekend’s FA Cup tie at Millwall, having played for Derby earlier in the competition. If he plays for United’s first team this month he will not be allowed to move out on loan to another English club under FIFA rules.

With the striker suspended after his red card against Stanley, United have a little more time to decide what to do with their highly-rated young striker this month.

But his time at Derby clearly made an impression, with the Denmark youth international posting on Instagram: “Just want to say a big thank you to everyone at [Derby]. The players, all the staff and especially the fans for showing me unconditional love and support from day one.“I appreciate you all for giving me some of the best memories of my career so far. I wish you all success and the very best for the rest of the season. Up the Rams.”