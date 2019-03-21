Have your say

Former Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock has explained why he believes his former club will win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades currently occupy one of the two automatic promotion spots in the Championship, four points behind Norwich City and a point ahead of Leeds United.

Neil Warnock - Mark Kerton/PA Wire.

Chris Wilder’s men leapfrogged their Yorkshire rivals on Saturday with Chris Basham the goal that seperated the sides at Elland Road.

With just eight games to go in the Championship, former Blades manager Neil Warnock believes Wilder will be the difference between the two teams.

He told TalkSport: ““Chris Wilder has built a good side, they were one of the best teams we played last year and he’s got a way of playing that’s very difficult to play against.

“I think Norwich and Sheffield United are the favourites.”

The former Whites manager said Leeds United were more vulnerable defensively than their rivals and said the club had a ‘soft belly’.

“Leeds, what a club,” he told the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast.

“They fill the stadium every game whatever division they’re in and they’re just so desperate to get back into the Premier League.

“He’s done a good job, Bielsa, but I think Leeds will miss out.

“I just think Leeds have got a soft belly at times at the back when they’re under pressure, in comparison with the other two.

“I think Sheffield United will be very, very difficult to push out of that top two.”