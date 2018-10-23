‘Sheffield United will challenge for promotion this season’ predicts Stoke City boss Gary Rowett

Stoke City boss Gary Rowett believes Sheffield United will challenge for promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Potters boss made the prediction after his side nicked a point at Bramall Lane against the Blades, who dominated throughout but had to settle for a draw when Joe Allen’s clever free-kick cancelled out Leon Clarke’s first goal of the season.

Rowett watched the game from the stands after being banned from the touchline by the FA and said: “Chrissy [Wilder] has done a brilliant job and they are difficult to cope with.

"How many teams do you see scoring goals when a centre-half passes to another centre-half who then tucks the ball away? Not many.

”They cause you problems because they're front foot, they are unusual in how they go about things, and are difficult to press. You usually only get a couple of days to prepare for that.

"No matter how good we think we might be, they're also a very good side and they'll be there or there abouts at the end, I've got no doubts about that."