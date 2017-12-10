Sheffield United: Wilder not despondent over Blades slump

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is refusing to be downhearted by his team’s slide from first to sixth in the Championship table.

Less than a month after climbing to the top of the rankings, United lost further ground on the automatic promotion places when they were beaten by Bristol City last week.

But Wilder, praising the performance his players produced against Lee Johnson’s side, reminded United are still defying expectations after winning the League One title last term.

“Sometimes fortune doesn’t favour the brave,” Wilder said.

“We’ve got nothing to be down about at this football club.

"Nobody should be down, I can’t be down with what these lads are giving me.

"I can’t criticise it at all. I love the way they play.”