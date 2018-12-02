Sheffield United: ‘Why we’re wishing Jamal Blackman all the best’

Chris Wilder has wished Jamal Blackman all the best in his recovery from serious injury after the former Sheffield United goalkeeper broke his leg playing for Leeds.

Blackman, on loan from Chelsea, returned to Stamford Bridge last month after breaking a leg during a Professional Development League fixture at the West Yorkshire club's training ground.

The 25-year-old made over 30 appearances for United after completing a temporary transfer to Bramall Lane before the start of last season and remains in contact with several members of their squad.

"Our boys have been in contact with him and I have been in contact with Jamal too along with (goalkeeping coach) Darren Ward who worked closely with him.

"He was a great kid to work with and he did fantastically well for us and it is really disappointing for him as he was a popular player in our changing room just as much as he is in their changing room."

United signed Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United after Blackman's departure. Although he has refused to rule-out the possibility of remaining in South Yorkshire, Blackman could have emerged as a target for Wilder's side if Henderson is recalled at the end of the season.

"He has got a really good career ahead of him and it is really important, first and foremost, that he gets himself back out on the football pitch and his health is good," Wilder said. "We wish Jam all the best and I know there has been a lot of contact from our boys, not only after it happened, which tells you a lot about how they feel about him."