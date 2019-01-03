Sheffield United: Why this weekend’s FA Cup tie with Barnet will be a family affair for Blades legend Tony Currie

Last month, when Sheffield United and Barnet were paired together in the FA Cup third round draw, Tony Currie was initially unaware of the match's significance.

"I thought that's nice, we're at home, and against a nice old club," he remembers. "Then, about five minutes later, it finally dawned on me and I shouted upstairs to my wife Liz to tell her we'd be playing Darren's team."

Darren Currie, nephew of Tony Currie, played against Sheffield United

Darren, of course, is the United legend's nephew and manager of Sunday's visitors. So it comes as no surprise to learn, despite pitting Chris Wilder's side against National League opposition, the tie has become the talk of this famous footballing family.

"We've got everyone coming-up," Currie, the former England, United and Queens Park Rangers midfielder turned Bramall Lane director, continues. "My brother will be there, all the kids and Darren's missus so we're going to go out for a meal the night before. The only person who won't be attending, because I imagine he'll be staying with the squad in their hotel, is Darren himself. It's lovely, really lovely, that we'll be facing his side."

What might also escaped the home supporters' knowledge, given Darren's appointment in a caretaker capacity generated precious few headlines beyond the capital, is that he very nearly followed in his uncle's footsteps by becoming a United player. Despite eventually turning professional with West Ham, the 44-year-old spent time on trial in South Yorkshire at the beginning of his career.

"I was really disappointed we didn't take him back then," Currie admits. "Not because he's a Currie but because what he could do with a ball was ridiculous. Darren's crossing, with his left or right foot, was second only to Beckham and I mean that seriously."

Tony Currie with his wife Liz and Sheffield United co-owner Kevin McCabe: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"He came up, I think he was about 16 at the time, and stayed with us for a month," Currie adds. "John Dungworth, who was involved with the youth set-up back then as well, loved him. He was really impressed with Darren. But for some reason nothing materialised and so he returned to London."

Darren, who went on to represent the likes of Wycombe Wanderers, Brighton and Hove Albion, Ipswich Town and Chesterfield, was twice named in the PFA Division Three team of the season during a three year spell with his present employers. He beat Dagenham and Redbridge, another of his former clubs, a day after taking charge last month when John Still stepped-up to become Barnet's director of football.

"I'm not surprised to see Darren take this route," Currie says. "He's often talked about it in the past and he loves his football. He loved playing, like we all did, but he'll bring plenty with him to the table as a manager too."

Darren travels north protecting an unbeaten record following Barnet's draw with Boreham Wood on New Year's Day. But, with that result leaving them 14th in the table, it would be a minor miracle if it remains intact following this weekend's meeting. United climbed to third, two points behind second-placed Norwich City, after beating Championship rivals Wigan Athletic on Tuesday afternoon.

Barnet visit Bramall Lane this weekend

"I wish Darren all the best if he gets the job permanently," says Currie. "But I think he realises this is going to be a tough, tough one for his boys with the way we are playing."

Tony Currie, the former Sheffield United and England midfielder, has lavished praise on Billy Sharp after watching him become the highest scoring professional in England's top four divisions since the turn of the century.

Sharp beat Rickie Lambert's record of 219 league goals by scoring United's third during the 3-0 win over Wigan Athletic.

Currie, voted the club's greatest ever player at its 125th anniversary celebrations in 2014, said: "I've got to congratulate Billy on his achievement. I'm proud of him. He's a legend."