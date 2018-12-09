Sheffield United: Why the manner of Blades’ 2-0 win at Reading will have pleased Chris Wilder - along with the outcome

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, will have been delighted with both the result and the way it was earned yesterday as his Blades beat Reading 2-0 to climb third in the Championship table.

United, who had two first-half ‘goals’ chalked off for offside, found the Royals obdurate opponents just days after they sacked boss Paul Clement.

But a breakthrough goal from substitute Billy Sharp, his 12th of the season, calmed United nerves and a second, later credited officially as a Sam Baldock own goal, made the points safe.

Billy Sharp changed the game after coming off the bench

