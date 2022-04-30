Speaking after United’s victory over Queens Park Rangers last night, which saw Heckingbottom’s squad move five points clear of their rivals from Teesside, the 44-year-old revealed he doesn’t plan to keep abreast of results elsewhere in the division.

Depending upon the outcome of this afternoon’s fixtures, United could enter next weekend’s final round of matches knowing they are assured of a top six finish.

“I’ll be having a day out with the wife,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “And that’s my decision, not her decision to be honest.

“We were going to be staying down in London but then the date got changed. What happens elsewhere, it’s out of our hands isn’t it. So I’m not going to stress about that.”

Seventh-placed Middlesbrough face Stoke City this afternoon while Rovers and Millwall, ranked eighth and ninth respectively, meet AFC Bournemouth and Peterborough.

United, who are likely to be without Billy Sharp for the remainder of the campaign after their captain tore a calf muscle during training, fell behind against Rangers before goals from Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Robinson and Conor Hourihane turned the contest on its head.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom at QPR last night: David Klein / Sportimage

“I want to be ready to go on Monday,” Heckingbottom said, looking ahead to his side’s clash with Fulham. “I’ve reminded the lads it’s important to be mentally refreshed.”