Sheffield United: Why the Blades must learn the lessons of their last clash with Derby County if they’re to challenge for promotion this season

Chris Wilder insists Sheffield United must learn the lessons of their last meeting with Derby County if they are to succeed in the second half of their Championship season.

United, who host the Rams at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day, dominated Frank Lampard’s side in the first half of the return fixture at Pride Park earlier in the season before an improved showing from the hosts after half-time saw them run out 2-1 victors.

“It was a little bit frustrating,” admitted Wilder.

“We got off to a terrible start [Craig Bryson scoring after 19 seconds] but it was no surprise to me that we got ourselves off the canvas and got back into the game.

“We dominated the first half and they perhaps dominated the second, and maybe when we look back that’s one of the things we need to improve. When we're on top we need to put teams to bed and when the other sides have a bit of pressure, stand firm and get something from the game.

“But it was a win for Derby. On the balance of play a draw might have been a fair result, but credit them for winning a tight game.

“And that's maybe something we need to do in the second half of the season as that’s hurt us, especially recently.”