Sheffield United: Why the Blades didn’t sign Derby star Jack Marriott in the summer from Peterborough

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder enquired about then-Peterborough star Jack Marriott before he eventually joined Derby County.

The youngster, whose family are United supporters, moved to Pride Park for a fee thought to be between £3m and £5m and scored against United last weekend for Derby in a 2-1 win.

And Darragh MacAnthony, the Peterborough chairman, revealed on Twitter that United boss Chris Wilder didn’t see value in Marriott at the price he was quoted.

“We told Chris via our manager the price but he didn’t at time see the value in a deal,” MacAnthony said in a tweet replying to a Blades fan.

“But in fairness to CW, he’s doing pretty well without signing the boy. Top top manager [and] job he’s done at the Blades.”

Meanwhile, United have some injury issues to contend with ahead of Saturday's clash with Wigan Athletic, manager Wilder has revealed.

Jack Marriott scores against United

Although the Blades boss refused to reveal the identity of the players involved, it is undoubtedly an unwanted distraction ahead of the game against Paul Cook’s men as United look to get back to winning ways following defeat at Derby and the home draw with Stoke City on Tuesday night.

“We've got a couple to assess over the next couple of days,” Wilder said.

“We’ll give them as long as possible but of course, I won't reveal names.

“I've said all along that the players who come in have to play well to stay in, and I’m delighted with dilemmas… the more the merrier, for me.

“The work that the players who aren’t playing are still putting in is outstanding, and we’ve got to keep an eye on those players to make sure they’re up to speed and ready to step in when needed.”