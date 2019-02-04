Sheffield United: Why Scott Hogan won’t be able to put his feet up despite being ineligible for Friday’s trip to Aston Villa

Scott Hogan, the on-loan Sheffield United striker, is ineligible to face his parent club Aston Villa on Friday evening – but will not be putting his feet up and taking it easy.

Instead, the 26-year-old striker will be prescribed an intense training programme at United’s Steelphalt Academy, designed to get him up to speed ahead of the meeting with Middlesbrough next Wednesday night.

Scott Hogan was an unused sub against Bolton: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Chris Wilder, the United boss, enrolled Gary Madine on a similar schedule after the striker arrived from Cardiff City on loan and after naming Hogan on the bench for the victory over Bolton last weekend, said: “It was good for Scott to be involved and see what we’re all about.

“He can’t play at Villa so we'll work him hard, as we did with Gary when he arrived. We'll get him up to speed and he’ll be available for Middlesbrough.

“We have 24 or 25 players desperate to get in the team, and they’re driving each other on.”