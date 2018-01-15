Sheffield United: Why Ricky Holmes signing could bring Blades' January business to a close

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, doesn’t envisage any more transfer business in the January window after unveiling Ricky Holmes as his latest signing yesterday.

Holmes, who worked with Wilder at Northampton, signed a contract which ties him to Bramall Lane until 2020 after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Charlton Athletic for his services.

Wilder last week tied up permanent deals for Ryan Leonard of Southend and Wolves’ Lee Evans, while James Wilson joined on loan from Manchester United.

And after describing 30-year-old Holmes as a player with “his best years ahead of him”, Wilder admitted he feels his January business is done as he looks to consolidate United’s push for promotion in 2018.

“I worked with Ricky previously and it is no secret that I’m an admirer of his ability,” said Wilder.

“He has something a little different and I’m confident that his best years are ahead of him. He completes the jigsaw of our incoming transfers and I must thank Paul Mitchell [head of recruitment] and Carl Shieber [head of football admin] for securing these deals early in the transfer window.”

United, who stormed to the League One title after winning 100 points last season, first attempted to sign Holmes in the summer but their bids were knocked back and the forward signed a new contract at The Valley.

But after a series of impressive displays for Charlton, Wilder went back in and eventually got his man.

“Obviously there were bids turned down in the summer and Charlton showed their faith in me with a new deal,” Holmes said.

“But when United came in again, and Charlton agreed to sell me, I couldn’t turn it down to be honest.

“Obviously, I’ve worked with Chris before, it’s a huge club and it gives me the chance to play Championship football.

“It was very difficult to take when the move broke down over the summer. It took me a long time to get into the league after playing non-league football for a while and while we didn’t have a great season at Charlton, I scored a few goals.

“Players play at a level to try and get to the next and I was a bit gutted to be held back, as such, and not get the chance to play in the Championship.

“But I got my head down, worked as hard as I could and now I’m here, at a club who are fighting to get into the Premier League.”

Meanwhile, loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers has returned to parent club Tottenham Hotspur.