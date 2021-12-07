Despite scoring twice in his last three outings, Brewster went 31 games without a goal after leaving Anfield at the beginning of last season and experiencing the pain of relegation from the Premier League.

Former United managers Chris Wilder and Slavisa Jokanovic, who was replaced by Paul Heckingbottom nearly a fortnight ago, both attempted to ease the pressure on Brewster during that barren run by playing him on the flank.

Although the 21-year-old admitted he always viewed himself as a striker - and that Heckingbottom has indicated his days of operating out wide are now long gone - operating in a deeper lying role gave him a fresh perspective on the game. One which, as he hopes to make his return from injury against Queens Park Rangers on Monday, Brewster is putting to good use now.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Liverpool striker Rhian Brewstrr celebrates his goal for Sheffield United against Bristol City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I was asked for different stuff from each position,” he said. “It’s always good when you can play more than one position. Not only for yourself but also, more importantly, the team. It taught me a lot.

“Wherever I play, I always try and do my best. But for me, I’m a striker and goals give you confidence.”

Sheffield United manager Payul Heckingbottom, who replaced Slavisa Jokanovic last month: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

After scoring during Heckingbottom’s first match at the helm - a victory over Bristol City - Brewster missed last weekend’s win at Cardiff City due to a hamstring complaint. However, the fact he underwent a fitness test on the eve of the fixture suggests it could be healed by the time Mark Warburton’s side visit South Yorkshire.

Placed in caretaker charge following Wilder’s departure earlier this year, Heckingbottom was installed on a permanent basis when Jokanovic’s relationship with the board of directors also began to deteriorate.

Describing the days surrounding the Serb’s exit as “intense”, Brewster said: “It helped that he (Heckingbottom) knows most of the players. It helps that he knows what we’re like and what we want.