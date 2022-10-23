Speaking after United’s draw with Norwich City, which took place three days after the Wales international left the pitch on a stretcher at the beginning of their loss to Coventry City, Heckingbottom told journalists he would provide an update after consulting the medical experts who could be tasked with administering treatment.

The United manager’s stance means United supporters face an anxious wait to discover if Norrington-Davies, one of the club’s most consistent performers this term, will return to action before the Championship shuts down for the tournament following their visit to Cardiff City or faces a more prolonged absence. Despite Heckingbottom’s refusal to engage with the media on the issue, officials at Bramall Lane are almost certain to have provided their counterparts at the FAW, including his counterpart there Robert Page, with a comprehensive briefing on the 23-year-old’s condition.

“There’s no update on Rhys. We know what we’ve got but we’ll speak to more people,” Heckingbottom said, before adding: “We know where we are and what we’ve got. We know what the injury is: It’s a hamstring. We just want to see how we proceed.”

Although it is unclear if Norrington-Davies attended their game against Norwich on person, it is thought he did not sit with the small army of other United players currently unavailable for selection who watched the action unfold from the Tony Currie Stand.

Two goals from the excellent Teemu Pukki put the visitors in control before Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie restored parity and Adam Davies, deputising for the suspended Wes Foderingham, denied the Finn a hat-trick by saving his late penalty.

Sheffield United's Rhys Norrington Davies has a hamstring injury: Darren Staples / Sportimage

"We had a lot more intensity in the second-half,” said Heckingbottom, insisting United’s performance before the interval was “Not that different” to their work afterwards. “That was what turned things around.”

