Sheffield United: Why only Luis Suarez is better than Leon Clarke in recent years

Leon Clarke's strike record for Sheffield United this past month has been nothing short of astonishing.

The Blades forward racked up an incredible nine goals in four league games during the month of November, which took Clarke to the top of the Championship's goalscoring charts with 13.

The 32 year-old's haul during the month equaled his total for the entirety of last season, though he was hampered by injury during the title-winning campaign.

Clarke scored four at home to Hull City, another away to Burton Albion and then a hat-trick against Fulham in that incredible 5-4 defeat at Bramall Lane. The final figure was hit as the front man equalised against Birmingham City on Saturday.

And the nine goals has only been bettered in a single month by one man in recent times ... Barcelona's Luis Suarez.

Specialists Opta have pulled out a stat showing just how good Clarke's return has been, with the striker's nine goals turning out to be the most scored by any player in all four tiers of English football since Suarez, four years ago.

Back in December 2013, while at Liverpool, Suarez went on a sensational run of his own finsing the net 10 times, scoring four against Norwich City and then following that up with doubles in consecutive games against West Ham, Tottenham and Cardiff.

Squarez went on to finish that season with 31 Liverpool goals in all competitions.