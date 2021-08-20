Sheffield United: Why Michael Verrips was selected to face West Brom as Wes Foderingham placed on stand-by for derby with Huddersfield Town

Verrips was at fault for at least two of the strikes United conceded during Wednesday night’s 4-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion, having been parachuted into the starting eleven when Aaron Ramsdale agreed his move to Arsenal.

Although Jokanovic contemplated selecting Foderingham for the fixture, he plumped for Verrips instead after calculating his height could prove an advantage given West Brom’s physical approach.

But when the anticipated aerial bombardment materialised, the 6ft 5in Dutchman, who is four inches taller than his team mate, struggled to cope under the pressure.

Given his lack of experience, Jokanovic is known to sympathise with Verrips, who was seen being consoled by defender John Egan midway through the contest. But with Town adopting a more subtle approach under their manager Carlos Corberan, Foderingham could be handed an opportunity this weekend once United have assessed Verrips’ mental state.

Having made 143 appearances during his time in Glasgow, which also saw him take part in 11 Old Firm derbies, the 30-year-old is unlikely to be fazed by the prospect of deputising for Ramsdale; at least until a replacement is sourced.

United are set to receive an initial downpayment of between £24m and £26m for Ramsdale, with his fee potentially rising to around £30m if certain performances related clauses are met during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Aaron Ramsdale & Wes Foderingham (R): Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Slavisa Jokanovic: Simon Bellis / Sportimage