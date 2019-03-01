Sheffield United: Why Manchester United’s latest development in David De Gea contract saga could have implications for future of Dean Henderson at Bramall Lane

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are doing everything they can to agree a new deal with David De Gea - which could have implications for the future of Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson.

Henderson signed a new long-term contract at Old Trafford in the summer before joining United on loan, and has designs on the No.1 jersey with both the Red Devils and England.

But those hopes at Old Trafford likely hinge on the future of De Gea, who has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

De Gea and the Old Trafford hierarchy are locked in talks about an extension to his contract, and it was noticeable that Solskjaer didn’t mention Henderson by name when he praised the strength of his goalkeeping department.

Demands around the deal are understood to have held things up as talks continue with De Gea, and Solskjaer said: "No updates from me on that one.

"Of course, the club and David are in dialogue, so hopefully they'll agree.

Dean Henderson of Sheffield Utd: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"It's out of my hands anyway, but I'm sure we'll do what we can.

"David's done fantastic since he came. The club really showed how much they wanted him back in the day when Eric (Steele, goalkeeping coach) and the gaffer (Sir Alex Ferguson) found him.

"There was probably keepers there that were better at that time, but the belief that the manager showed in him with the criticism that he got early just pays dividends now with the performances.

"He's been player of the year for I don't know how many years, the last four or five years, so we're grateful to have him.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

"Then again, we've got Sergio (Romero) and Lee (Grant), so it's a fantastic goalkeeper department that we have, so I don't think there's any manager in the world that will beat me in that respect."