Sheffield United: Why Manchester City are playing Arsenal at Bramall Lane tomorrow

Tomorrow, before Sheffield United play their crucial Championship match against fellow promotion contenders West Bromwich Albion, a showpiece event will take place at Bramall Lane.

Manchester City and Arsenal, two heavyweights of the women's game, meet up for the right to lift the Continental League Cup with players from both clubs expressing their delight at the choice of venue.

England and Great Britain international Steph Houghton, who left the Londoners to join City in 2014, was a member of the team beaten by her former club in last year's final and said: "To reach the final last year was a great achievement but we were very disappointed not to come home with the trophy so hopefully we can make amends.

"I’ve won this competition a few times with both City and Arsenal, and it’s always nice to win trophies. It’s what we’re all in the game for."

"This is a really special competition for everyone at City because it was the first trophy this club has ever won and we all have some really special memories from that day," she added.

City won the competition for the second time in 2016, when they beat their namesakes from Birmingham after extra time.

Arsenal enter the fixture (kick-off 12.15pm) hoping to retain their crown and Netherlands defender Dominique Bloodworth said: "I think it’s really good to get the first trophy in the bag because it’s a very big year for us. We’ve reached the final in three of the last four years so that’s a very good record.

"We seem to do well in this competition, even when we’re behind and maybe not playing so well. We’re just really excited to have this opportunity to win it."

Tickets, priced £10 adults and £1 concessions, are available via United's ticketing website at the stadium.