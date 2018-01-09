Sheffield United: Why Kyle Walker is 'tapping up' Chris Wilder ahead of Friday's derby

It doesn't matter who you are or who you play for, sometimes you have to pull in a few favours to get a seat for the hottest ticket in town this week.

Kyle Walker may be an England international and a key figure in high-flying Manchester City's drive towards an inevitable Premier League crown, but the Sheffield lad has had to make an important phone call in an attempt at making sure he gets to see his boyhood club in action on Friday night.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

Lifetime Blade Walker has been in contact with United boss Chris Wilder this week to try and get a ticket for the derby date with Wednesday at Bramall Lane and the manager has been putting forward his own conditions.

Speaking on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT, Wilder was asked if Cardiff City boss and fellow Blade Neil Warnock would be going along: "I don't think he'll be able to get in, I think we could have sold out twice," he replied.

"I've been getting phone calls and texts from people, some coming over from America for the game. Kyle Walker has been tapping me up for tickets but I'll be tapping him up for some Champions League tickets, don't worry about that. There's all sorts of people coming up. It's going to be a great game and hopefully we can do a Sheffield double over Wednesday which would be a great achievement for the club."