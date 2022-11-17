Despite being without a dozen senior players during last weekend’s match at Cardiff City, the club’s final outing before the World Cup break, manager Paul Heckingbottom’s team finished the latest round of fixtures second in the Championship having briefly climbed to first following the win in Wales.

Although he denied that returning to the summit of the table, if only for less than 24 hours, had sent an important message to their rivals for automatic promotion, the United manager told The Star that his squad had proved something to themselves given the selection issues they have faced since August.

With the likes of Rhys Norrington-Davies, Max Lowe, Jayden Bogle and Sander Berge all confined to the treatment room because of injury and a virus threatening to wreak havoc with their preparations for the meeting with City, Heckingbottom said: “We’ve had about seven different people at left wing-back this season. Seven. Not a couple. That’s the situation we’ve been in.

“It wasn’t going top for us, that will be a real boost in the circumstances. It was just getting three points, because of how things have been.

“Genuinely, I don’t think there’s much more - if anything - the players could have done when you look at what they’ve been through. So, all in all, we’ve got to be encouraged by where we are and how things have gone - especially when you look at the bigger picture.”

Although Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster are facing long spells out as they undergo treatment for hamstring complaints, United are hopeful Berge and Lowe could either be passed fit for next month’s meeting with Huddersfield Town or soon after. John Fleck should also benefit from a rest, after being forced to miss the victory over City because of a swelling in the area where he recently suffered a leg fracture. Barring any unexpected set-backs, he should face Town while joint-leading goalscorer Oli McBurnie is determined to recover from hernia surgery in time to spearhead United’s attack during that match.

“People have been going to the well,” said Heckingbottom, who has seen Iliman Ndiaye and Adam Davies travel to Qatar with Senegal and Wales respectively. “They’ve been doing that and more, so that’s why I’ve got so much admiration for them. We might have to keep on doing it but, if you look at everything, the lads have shown they can do that and come through the other side. So all credit to them.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is impressed by his squad's resiliance: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“We’ve done nothing yet,” he added. “But, fingers crossed if everything goes according to plan, then soon we’ll be able to give them a little bit more protection with people coming back.”

After facing Town, United contest their final fixture before Christmas at Wigan Athletic with Coventry City set to travel to South Yorkshire on Boxing Day. They complete their programme for 2021 with a visit to Blackpool on December 29, ahead of January 2nd’s journey to Queens Park Rangers.

“I think, when you consider the bigger picture, the players deserve a hell of a lot of praise,” said Heckingbottom. “But now we’ve got to really look to try and kick on.”

Sheffield United are second in the Championship after beating Cardiff City: Simon Galloway/PA Wire.