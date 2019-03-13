Sheffield United: Why Chris Wilder did not speak to his players after an amazing win over Brentford saw them keep pace with Leeds United

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has revealed why he said nothing to his players following the momentous win over Brentford, which means they will enter this weekend's derby against fellow promotion contenders Leeds unbeaten in nine outings.

Goals from Oliver Norwood and David McGoldrick, either side of Gary Madine's sending-off, saw United remain two points behind Marcelo Bielsa's men ahead of Saturday's game at Elland Road.

Speaking afterwards, Wilder admitted: "I've not said anything to them because I'm pretty tired and I'll be going straight to bed.

"Recovery is key over the next 24 and 48 hours because we've got a humdinger of a game coming up at Elland Road.

"And rightly so because of the form and position both teams are in."