Sheffield United: Why Bramall Lane should be the destination of choice for the next generation of Premier League stars

He has spent the past two-and-a-half seasons building relationships and establishing contacts at some of the country's leading clubs.

So, as Sheffield United prepare to raid the Premier League loan market, Chris Wilder hopes all his good work is about to pay-off as the Championship prepares for one of the most important transfer windows in its recent history.

Acknowledging United are unable to compete financially with many of the division's other leading teams, the 51-year-old has attempted to position Bramall Lane as the destination of choice for top-flight youngsters looking to gain senior experience. It is a tactic, with Derby County, Aston Villa and Leeds among those capable of lavishing greater sums on new talent, Wilder believes can help them level the monetary playing field in the race for promotion.

"When I first walked in the door that was something we had to resurrect and utilise to our benefit," he explained. "I always thought our facilities, and for young players coming out of big clubs, to play in front of 25,000 every other week, should make us really attractive.

"They (Premier League sides) understand the player’s ability. Tactically they can play. Physically, because of all the conditioning work they do now, they arfe tough. It's not like the old days when you'd see a lad step-up to train with the first team, and you'd think 'I can steamroller him.'

"The biggest think they look for is the mentality. What happens if, in that environment, they make a mistake? Can they go and play in front of 25,000?

"I always thought it was a good home for the younger players. It’s not always come off, but we have had some good ones It’s a market which we have to maximise because of the position the football club is in."

Despite Ben Woodburn's failure to secure regular first team football since arriving on a season long deal from Liverpool, United have enjoyed great success in the loan market since appointing Wilder in 2016. Tottenham Hotspur's Cameron Carter-Vickers impressed at the beginning of last season while Jamal Blackman of Chelsea made 33 appearances as they finished a creditable 10th; within touching distance of the play-offs.

Although Woodburn's return to Anfield is expected to be confirmed shortly, Wilder said: "If you asked someone like Jamal, I bet he'd come back here in a heartbeat. The same goes for Cam, who also really enjoyed himself here.

"Okay, there was James (Wilson) from Manchester United last season who didn't work out as either he or us would have wanted but we've got Deano (Henderson) from there now and he's doing really well. Then, right at the start, there was Joe Riley from there as well. He got an injury, you can't legislate for that, but all of them have left us on really good terms. They know they've been looked after properly and improved."

With over half of the division's 24 clubs still chasing a top six finish, United will enter Boxing Day's game against County knowing a win would send a message to rest of the competition ahead of Blackburn Rovers' visit this weekend.

Wilder, who has identified centre-forward and midfield as priority positions, said: "We can't just go in and blow all the others out of the water so we've got to try and do things a little bit differently instead."