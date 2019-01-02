Sheffield United: Why Billy Sharp issued an apology after breaking Rickie Lambert’s goal record

An hour after becoming the highest goalscorer in England's leading four divisions since the turn of the century, Billy Sharp emerged from the tunnel at the DW Stadium to perform his post-match media duties.

But as the questions kept on coming, about how it feels to make history and Sheffield United's ambitions for the season, he pulled a smartphone from his pocket following a brief apology.

"I don't know if he's called yet," Sharp, referring to Rickie Lambert, whose record he had just surpassed, smiled. "I've still got his number on there so maybe I'll phone him. I'll take a look at whose been trying to get in touch because lots of people have been ringing."

Everybody - family, friends, supporters and of course the assembled journalists - wanted a piece of Sharp after his goal against Wigan Athletic. The second-half strike, his 17th of the campaign and United's third and final effort of an emphatic victory, was also the 220th time he had found the back of the net in league competition.

Like Lambert, the former Bristol Rovers, West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool centre-forward who retired 15 months ago, Sharp has coaxed every last drop of talent out of his body. Neither were blessed with searing pace or the skills to produce 'Playstation' football. But the two men, who played alongside each other at Southampton during Sharp's spell on the south coast, worked hard at the beginning of their careers and, aware of their weaknesses, made the most of their strengths. In Sharp's case, those include an almost telepathic ability to read how a move will unfold and escape his marker inside the penalty box.

"I've learned something from every manager and player I've worked with," Sharp continued, providing an insight into what makes him tick. "Even when things don't go well, there's always something you can take away from those situations."

Rickie Lambert was the previous record holder

As Sharp acknowledged, his career as not always gone exactly according to plan. Having progressed through United's youth system as a youngster, he was twice sold by the club he has supported since childhood before returning for a third time, following a brief spell with Leeds, in the summer of 2015. One promotion and Championship play-off challenge later, Sharp is now dreaming of representing United in the Premier League after yesterday's triumph over Wigan lifted them to third in the table.

"There's a long way to go yet and I'm not going to get ahead of myself," he said. "None of the lads will. I had a little taste of it (the top-flight) at St Mary's but being there again, and with my team United, would be a dream come true.

"There's a long, long way to go yet. The next match is always the most important and, although we've put ourselves in a good position, we've not achieved anything at this point. But if we carry on doing what we're doing then there's no reason why we can't go on to do something great. That's what we've got to focus on."

Sharp's second-half finish, after David McGoldrick and Mark Duffy had earlier hit the target, also provided an opportunity to reflect upon events since scoring for the first time as a professional during the 2004/05 campaign.

Billy Sharp loves the way manager Chris Wilder asks his team to play: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"I was on loan at Rushden and Diamonds, who were in League Two at the time, and I couldn't have predicted how things would turn out," he said. "If I could have played for United all the time then I would have done but, if you'd asked me back then if I'd be in this position now, then I'd have to say yes. Because it's important to have that belief."

"I think my game has come on, especially my all-round game, because you've got to evolve," Sharp added. "During my second stint here, I played out wide a lot and even that helped me because, when I went to Doncaster Rovers, it gave me an insight into what the lads out there will do."

Sharp, who has also represented Scunthorpe, Nottingham Forest and Reading, has worked under five different managers at United including Neil Warnock, Kevin Blackwell and Nigel Adkins. But it is Chris Wilder, another lifelong fan of the club, who has brought the best out of him.

"The way we play, it's exciting," Sharp said. "We set up to have a real 'go' and always look to attack. The approach, the system, it's really enjoyable. Everyone here loves how we go about things and, to be honest, I really do think that's key."

Sheffield United won 3-0 at Wigan Athletic: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

With United facing Barnet in the FA Cup this weekend, Sharp must wait until Queens Park Rangers travel to South Yorkshire later this month before attempting to take a step towards his next target.

"The aim for anyone in my position is always to get to 20 for a season and then go from there," he said. "My next aim, in terms of the record, is to reach 250 league goals. If I can do it, hopefully it will mean we've got to where we want to be."