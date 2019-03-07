Sheffield United: Who's going up? Writers from the top 12 clubs in the Championship give their predictions - and how many believe The Blades will be in the Premier League next season?

But how fancied are Chris Wilder's men, according to the rest of the division? Here, writers covering the top 12 clubs in the Championship give their assessment of the season so far, analyse their clubs' run-ins and predict who will be celebrating in May.

1. Norwich - Michael Bailey, Eastern Daily Press Norwich are effectively guaranteed a top-six finish but currently look primed to finish the job in the top two Getty Buy a Photo

2. Season so far Its been an intoxicating ride built on phenomenal recruitment and coaching to take Norwich from a 14th-placed finish and turn them into such an admirable, fluent and impressive squad Getty Buy a Photo

3. How's the run in? There is a tricky trip to Middlesbrough after the international break and the odd potential stumbling block like Hull at home and Aston Villa away on the final day. But other than that, Norwich have done a lot of the hard work Getty Buy a Photo

4. Who'll go up? Two two: Norwich & Leeds. Play-offs: Middlesbrough Getty Buy a Photo

View more