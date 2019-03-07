Sheffield United: Who's going up? Writers from the top 12 clubs in the Championship give their predictions - and how many believe The Blades will be in the Premier League next season?
With the race for Premier League promotion entering its final straight, Sheffield United remain well-placed to challenge for promotion from the Championship at the end of the season.
But how fancied are Chris Wilder's men, according to the rest of the division? Here, writers covering the top 12 clubs in the Championship give their assessment of the season so far, analyse their clubs' run-ins and predict who will be celebrating in May.
1. Norwich - Michael Bailey, Eastern Daily Press
Norwich are effectively guaranteed a top-six finish but currently look primed to finish the job in the top two
There is a tricky trip to Middlesbrough after the international break and the odd potential stumbling block like Hull at home and Aston Villa away on the final day. But other than that, Norwich have done a lot of the hard work