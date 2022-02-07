Sheffield United: Who loves that Status Quo song - and who definitely doesn't
Jack Lester is being “ribbed” by colleagues at Sheffield United after his name was omitted from a song created by supporters to celebrate the achievements of manager Paul Heckingbottom and his assistant Stuart McCall since taking charge.
Heckingbottom and McCall are both mentioned in the ditty, sung to the tune of Status Quo’s ‘Rocking All Over the World’. But Lester, who became United’s head of recruitment during November’s reshuffle, isn’t.
And that, Heckingbottom told The Star, has seen him become the butt of McCall’s jokes behind the scenes.
“We’ve left Jack out, haven’t we. He’s definitely been getting some stick for that,” grinned Heckingbottom, who enters Wednesday’s game against West Bromwich Albion searching for his seventh win in 10 outings. “He’s been getting ribbed, you can be sure about that. Not by me. Macca is the one who takes control of all of that here and so he’s been loving it, as you can imagine.”