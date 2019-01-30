Sheffield United: 'Who knows what the future holds?' says Nathan Thomas as he discusses his future at the Blades after signing on loan for Carlisle

Nathan Thomas, the Sheffield United forward, admits he is unsure what his future holds at Bramall Lane after signing on loan at Carlisle United.

The youngster originally joined League Two strugglers Notts County on a season-long loan from the Blades, but that deal was cancelled earlier this week before he was unveiled at Carlisle.

And, speaking to the News and Star, Thomas admitted: "I think you’re always playing for your future. You never know what’s around the corner. Every opportunity which comes, you’ve got to make the most of it, whether that be at Sheffield United or somewhere else.

“I’ve recently had a little girl, so my priorities now are to support my family and I’ve got to play my best football to be able to do that.

"Who knows what the future holds? This week will show you that anything can happen in football.

"One day you’ve got nothing, the next day you’ve got three or four clubs. Football is too strange to ever look ahead of really what’s in front of you."

Thomas was signed by Blades boss Chris Wilder from Hartlepool United shortly after the Blades won League One, but found opportunities limited at Bramall Lane despite scoring twice in his three appearances - including a long-range stunner away at Ipswich in the FA Cup.

Thomas joins fellow Blades loanee Regan Slater at Brunton Park, who also played in that game at Portman Road and drew special praise from Wilder for a crunching tackle on then-Ipswich man Bersant Celina.

"Regs is a good lad. By all accounts he’s done really, really well this season," Thomas added.

“I think he’s the biggest Blade you’ll come across - he’s Sheffield United through and through. I played quite a lot with Regs last season.

Nathan Thomas (Getty)

"What you see is what you get from him, he covers every blade of grass, loves a tackle, and it goes to show how hard he works in the middle of the pitch.

"The team going forward reap the rewards from the dirty work they do behind. I’m over the moon for Regs that he’s doing really well ‘cos he’s a great kid.”