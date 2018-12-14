Sheffield United: Who is Tyler Smith? Everything you need to know about the Blades striker

Sheffield United have recalled 20-year-old Tyler Smith from his loan spell at AFC Barrow ahead of the Blades’ match against West Brom on Friday night, but what do Blades fans need to know about the young striker?

Smith has had a stellar first half of the season since being sent on loan to the National League side in August and is Barrow’s top scorer with 11 goals in 24 appearances.

Tyler Smith. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Unsurprisingly Smith has fast become popular with Bluebirds fans, with many sad to see the goal machine return to his parent club.

According to Barrow supporters online, the five foot eight inch forward instinctively knows where the back of the net is and works hard for the team, with some saying he’ll definitely make it in the Premier League.

He’s also said to have maturity beyond his years and a desire to put the hours in on the training pitch – Barrow manager Ian Evatt has heaped praise on Smith, saying he’ll have a “fantastic career.”

Smith is on standby for tonight’s match against the Baggies while Chris Wilder waits on a late decision on Leon Clarke’s fitness.

After progressing through United’s academy, Smith could well have chance to show off his pace and link up play in his first competitive match for the senior team.

He featured in pre-season for the first team after an impressive campaign with the Blades’ under-23s last term.