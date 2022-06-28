But what do we know about the latest name to be linked with the club?

Kirby is a 22-year-old midfielder who was released by Palace at the end of last season.

Nya Kirby in action for Crystal Palace (photo by Warren Little/Getty Images).

A former England youth international, London-born Kirby was part of the England under-17 side that won the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup along with Morgan Gibbs-White and Rhian Brewster.

He made six appearances in the tournament and scored the winning penalty against Japan in the last 16.

Kirby, who previously spent time in the youth set-up at Tottenham Hotspur, has also represented England at under-19 level.

He spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Blackpool, making 11 appearances in League One.

A temporary stint at Tranmere Rovers followed in 2021 and saw Kirby feature eight times in all competitions.

His sole appearance in a Crystal Palace shirt came against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup in 2020.

‘A creative player with flair’

Keith Hill signed Kirby on loan while he was in charge of Tranmere.

At the time Hill said: “He is a winner and he has proven that with England U17s winning the World Cup.

“Nya is a very technically gifted player and good in possession. He works very hard out of possession and he is a great character.”