Sheffield United: Which Premier League striker wants The Blades reach the top-flight?

George Baldock has been picking the brains of his older brother Sam as Sheffield United’s push for the Championship play-offs enters a critical phase.

The wing-back, whose sibling helped Brighton and Hove Albion reach the Premier League last season, revealed the pair are in constant communication as Chris Wilder’s side attempt to join the south coast club in the top-flight next term.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Sam Baldock (right) in action against Leeds United

United travel to Ipswich Town today only three points behind sixth-placed Middlesbrough having played a game less than Tony Pulis’ team and Baldock said: “I have spoken to him, he says the Championship is such a tough league, the games come thick and fast. There’s no weak teams and you can’t predict anything in the Championship.

“I am my own player, and this team’s different to Brighton, but our ultimate goal is to get out of this division, so it’s nice to talk, with his past experience. He hasn’t given me any tips, we just chat about how tough the league is.”

Baldock, who is expected to make his 28th appearance for United at Portman Road, added: “This year he has had a tough time. He had a slow start, missed pre-season and the first few months with injury, so it’s been hard for him. But Brighton have been doing brilliantly, and hopefully can stay in the division next year.”

Spurs defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan with United, is likely to be named in Ipswich’s starting eleven after agreeing a temporary transfer to Suffolk.

George Baldock says Sheffield United have the right approach: Jack Lancelott/Sportimage

“It will be nice to catch up, after the game, not before,” Baldock said. “He did really well for us and has a really bright future. He’s very strong, still learning, still very young - the boys forgot how young he was at times, because of how mature he is.

“He’s a really good player, but hopefully he has an off-day on Saturday.”