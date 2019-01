But where have Sheffield United been shopping for players most over the last ten years? Here are the ten clubs who have loaned and sold the most players to the Blades.

1. Brighton and Hove Albion (three players) Oliver Norwood is the latest play to swap the south coast for the steel city, but Will Hoskins and Chris O'Grady have also made the switch in the last ten years.

2. Cardiff City (three players) John Brayford, Simon Moore and Simon Lappin have all joined the Blades from the Bluebirds in recent years.

3. Barnsley (four players) Brian Howard, Rob Kozluk, Iain Turner and Daniel Bagdanovic all joined United from Barnsley.

4. Stoke City (four players) Richard Cresswell, Andrew Davies, Steve Simonsen and Danny Higginbotham all went from Stoke to Sheffield.

