Sheffield United: Which Championship promotion contender has the hardest and easiest run-ins and how do the Blades’ fixtures compare?

With just over a quarter of the Championship season remaining, Sheffield United are still in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League.

But how does their run-in compare with that of their top seven promotion rivals, taking into account the average league position of teams they still have to play? The league placings of each side’s remaining opponent are divided by the games remaining for the top seven - giving a ranking of ‘difficulty’ for the promotion run-in.

Lee Johnsons side face opponents with an average league position of 11th (10.87th to be precise)
United are still to face teams with an average league position of 13th - including Leeds and West Brom
The Baggies have it slightly more difficult, facing teams with an average position of 13.07 - starting with the Blades this weekend
Toby Pulis men must face teams with an average league position of 14th between now and May
