Sheffield United: Which Championship promotion contender has the easiest and hardest run-ins - and how do the Blades’ fixtures compare?
With just over a quarter of the Championship season remaining, Sheffield United are still in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League.
But how does their run-in compare with that of their top seven promotion rivals, taking into account the average league position of teams they still have to play? The league placings of each side’s remaining opponent are divided by the games remaining for the top seven - giving a ranking of ‘difficulty’ for the promotion run-in.
1. Hardest run-in - Bristol City
Lee Johnson's Bristol City face opponents with an average league position of 11th (10.87th to be precise)