Sheffield United: Which Championship promotion contender has the easiest and hardest run-ins - and how do the Blades’ fixtures compare?

But how does their run-in compare with that of their top seven promotion rivals, taking into account the average league position of teams they still have to play? The league placings of each side’s remaining opponent are divided by the games remaining for the top seven - giving a ranking of ‘difficulty’ for the promotion run-in.

1. Hardest run-in - Bristol City Lee Johnson's Bristol City face opponents with an average league position of 11th (10.87th to be precise)

2. Second hardest - Sheffield United The Blades are still to face teams with an average league position of 13th - including Leeds and West Brom

3. Third hardest - West Brom Darren Moore and the Baggies have it slightly more difficult, facing teams with an average position of 13.07 - starting with the Blades this weekend

Chris Wilder has led United to second in the Championship

