Toby Pulis and his Boro must face teams with an average league position of 14th between now and May

Sheffield United: Which Championship promotion contender has the easiest and hardest run-ins - and how do the Blades’ fixtures compare?

With just over a quarter of the Championship season remaining, Sheffield United are still in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League.

But how does their run-in compare with that of their top seven promotion rivals, taking into account the average league position of teams they still have to play? The league placings of each side’s remaining opponent are divided by the games remaining for the top seven - giving a ranking of ‘difficulty’ for the promotion run-in.

Lee Johnson's Bristol City face opponents with an average league position of 11th (10.87th to be precise)

1. Hardest run-in - Bristol City

The Blades are still to face teams with an average league position of 13th - including Leeds and West Brom

2. Second hardest - Sheffield United

Darren Moore and the Baggies have it slightly more difficult, facing teams with an average position of 13.07 - starting with the Blades this weekend

3. Third hardest - West Brom

Chris Wilder has led United to second in the Championship
