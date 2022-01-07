Eight years ago, Paul Heckingbottom’s employers went all the way to the semi-finals despite being a League One side. Ahead of the contest at Molineux, The Star reveals where members of that team, including one very familiar face among supporters of Bruno Lage’s team, are now nearly a decade after giving Hull City a scare inside Wembley Stadium.

Mark Howard: Signed from Blackpool, the goalkeeper joined Bolton two years after the 5-3 defeat to City before returning to Bloomfield Road and then joining Salford and Scunthorpe. He moved to Carlisle in October.

John Brayford: On loan from Cardiff City, the defender eventually completed a £1.5m switch to United a season later. He was released in 2017 and rejoined his first professional club Burton Albion, where he still plays.

Bob Harris: Recruited as part of a deal which saw Tony McMahon head to Fleetwood Town, the Scottish defender enjoyed a spell with Bristol Rovers before venturing into non-league, where he last played for FC United of Manchester.

Conor Coady: Signed on loan from Liverpool, Coady eventually returned to Anfield before being sold to Huddersfield Town. He then headed to Wolves, where he is now captain, and has been capped by England.

Harry Maguire: The academy graduate became the most expensive defender in the world when he joined Manchester United for around £80m in 2019 and is now captain at Old Trafford. Was signed by City soon after the semi-final and has also represented Leicester City and England.

Neill Collins: Another Scot, Collins represented Wolves before heading to South Yorkshire. He is now coach of American second tier outfit Tampa Bay Rowdies and is carving an impressive reputation in Florida.

Ryan Flynn: A two time FA Youth Cup winner with Liverpool, Flynn subsequently spent two years with Oldham Athletic before returning to his native Scotland where he still plays for Premiership side St Mirren.

Michael Doyle: The former Republic of Ireland and Coventry City midfielder is now assistant head coach of National League outfit Notts County, working under Ian Burchnall. Despite still been registered as a player, he now focuses primarily on technical work.

Jose Baxter: Was released by United after failing a drugs test for a second time. Spent a period in American before retiring aged 29. Scored the first goal of the game against City.

Stefan Scougall: Played for Fleetwood on loan and then St Johnstone and Carlisle after leaving United. He now represents Alloa Athletic, featuring 23 times for them this season. Edged United into a 2-1 lead just before half-time.

Jamie Murphy: An avid Rangers fan, he completed a £1.8m move to Brighton a year after facing City before securing a dream switch to Ibrox. He now represents Hibernian and netted United’s late consolation at Wembley.

Nigel Clough: Would also manage United into the last four of the EFL Cup before departing Bramall Lane and returning to former club Burton Albion. He is currently in charge of Mansfield Town.

Also appeared: Matt Hill - Now works with young players and runs a business venture. Ben Davies - Pursuing a coaching career at Grimsby Town. Chris Porter - Still playing for Crewe, aged 38.

