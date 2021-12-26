GOAL

Unless Robin Olsen returns to AS Roma during next month’s transfer window, United appear well-equipped between the posts. Wes Foderingham has proved himself to be an alternative to the Swede since his teammate suffered an injury during the last international break.

Having represented Rangers with distinction before moving to South Yorkshire for nothing - another sign that, despite what some folk might say, Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder really does know what he is doing when it comes to recruitment - Foderingham will have no fears about anchoring a push for promotion from the Championship. Anyone who has played in the Old Firm derby is unlikely to be cowed by anything England’s second tier has to offer.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Heckingbottom will be looking to do business next month in order to boost Sheffield United's prospects of a return to the Premier League: David Klein / Sportimage

Olsen is an experienced operator too. And a supremely talented one, despite making a chequered start to his career with United since leaving the Italian capital on loan. Aaron Ramsdale, now of England and Arsenal, was facing similar criticism this time last year and things didn’t turn out badly for him.

However, the exact terms of Olsen’s agreement are unclear with United’s manager refusing to divulge if the Swede is guaranteed a start or can terminate it should he lose his place in the side. Whatever the small print says, if Olsen wants to stay but appears unlikely to oust Foderinghan, Heckingbottom’s employers are unlikely to want to keep paying relatively sky high wages for a second choice player. However, should everything remain equal, this does not appear to be a priority position.

DEFENCE

United need a centre-half. Not any centre-half. But one capable of playing equally well in both a three and a four. Heckingbottom’s decision to persist with something resembling the system United employed to such good effect during their two promotions under Wilder has exposed a lack of cover in this position.

Chris Basham and Billy Sharp are both approaching the end of their present contracts at Sheffield United: David Klein / Sportimage

Slavisa Jokanovic, who was sacked last month, also switched back after attempting to change formation. But even when United were only fielding two, the need to reinforce this area of the squad was also evident.

There are a number of reasons why United must bolster the middle of their rearguard in order to prevent injury, illness, suspension or loss of form hijacking their attempt to regain Premier League status.

Chris Basham, one of the finest servants the club has had in its recent history, excels in a three but looks less assured in a four. Like Jack O’Connell, whose recovery from a knee complaint is taking a troubling length of time, the ‘overlapping’ style devised by Wilder was made for him. In a more traditional set-up, neither Basham nor O’Connell – should he ever return - appear as effective.

Ben Davies has been a superb acquisition and is comfortable playing either role. But he is on loan from Liverpool so, with one eye on the future, United must plug this gap.

Sheffield United centre-forwward Lys Mousset has shown flashes of his true potential: George Wood/Getty Images

Celtic, who made a strong play for George Baldock over the summer, could also resurrect their interest now that he has dropped out of the starting eleven so potential alternatives here must also be identified.

MIDFIELD

The need for fresh blood here is not as acute as at the back, although United’s engine room does need reprofiling. Either now or over the summer.

How much and when will depend on several factors. Some within United’s control and others not.

Sander Berge is clearly a talented player. But his injury record, coupled with the fact we are still talking about how good he might be rather than marvelling at the quality of his displays right now, means there must be a question mark over his suitability for the English game; which at both this level and above is much more physical than the ones in Belgium and Norway where he previously played.

Maybe he is one of those professionals who will blossom in a higher calibre team? Like Dan Petrescu, who looked good at Genoa and Sheffield Wednesday but even better when he moved to Chelsea? Perhaps that explains why Newcastle are said to be interested in his services. Whatever the answer, United can probably afford to cash in if a suitable offer materialises and use it to bring in someone with a proven track record of scoring goals from deep lying positions. Or a more mobile performer to operate as a ‘shield’ for Oliver Norwood - meaning he will not be as vulnerable to an opposition ‘press’. Again, with a number of United players out of contract this summer, it might be a good idea to begin reshaping this department now.

ATTACK

United have some good strikers. Some very good strikers in fact, including the evergreen Billy Sharp and even Oli McBurnie who seems to be grappling with more Covid-19 related issues than Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance combined.

But they also have far too many, which is a relic of their attempt to try and find a young, prolific marksman during their Premier League years without having the financial wherewithal to pay the going rate in wages.

Rhian Brewster is showing signs of coming good and, even before an injury put him out of action for the foreseeable, it would have been foolish to sell or loan him out. Lys Mousset should be the first name on United’s team sheet. However, after yet another renaissance earlier this season, now looks like heading in the other direction again. Set to become a free agent at the end of the campaign, United must surely give consideration to trying to offload him now.

Others, including Oliver Burke, will want regular football which they are unlikely to get at United. But could he excel in a different role?