But what happened to the 16 players - and the manager - who were in the squad that day? We take a look at where they are now.

1. Paddy Kenny The goalkeeper admits he has a bigger affinity with United than any other club he played for in his career. Last seen playing lots of golf since retiring

2. Rob Kozluk Played for United in the Premier League and later hung up his boots to concentrate on coaching, taking a job in the academy of another former club, Derby County

3. Chris Morgan Led United into the Premier League and had a dabble at coaching following retirement, twice taking charge of United on a caretaker basis. He now works for a football agency covering South Yorkshire

4. Neill Collins Made his debut in the derby against Wednesday and later returned for a second spell. Left United to sign for Tampa Bay Rowdies in Florida and is now their manager

