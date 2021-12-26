Sheffield United: When The Blades hope to discover of their match against Hull City will go ahead
Sheffield United could discover tomorrow if Wednesday’s home game against Hull City will go ahead as planned.
This week’s visitors to Bramall Lane were forced to postpone their Championship meeting with Blackburn Rovers today because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the MKM Stadium.
Reports suggest around 20 members of staff at City have either tested positive for the coronavirus or are being forced to self isolate. If so, that makes it unlikely they will be in a position to face Paul Heckingbottom’s side as scheduled.
Officials at the English Football League are expected to provide an update on the situation within the next 24 hours, with Heckingbottom likely to press for an early decision in order to prevent further disruption to his training programme.
United had been preparing to visit Preston North End today before Ryan Lowe’s employers informed the EFL they did not have the required number of senior players available for selection because of an outbreak at their training complex.