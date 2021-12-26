This week’s visitors to Bramall Lane were forced to postpone their Championship meeting with Blackburn Rovers today because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the MKM Stadium.

Reports suggest around 20 members of staff at City have either tested positive for the coronavirus or are being forced to self isolate. If so, that makes it unlikely they will be in a position to face Paul Heckingbottom’s side as scheduled.

Sheffield United were scheduled to face Preston North End today: David Klein / Sportimage

Officials at the English Football League are expected to provide an update on the situation within the next 24 hours, with Heckingbottom likely to press for an early decision in order to prevent further disruption to his training programme.