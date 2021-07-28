Sheffield United: What will decide if Jurgen Klopp gives his blessing to Harvey Elliott switch - and what won't

Instead what will, according to sources in the North-West, is the teenager’s performances during Liverpool’s remaining pre-season games with Klopp thought to be considering handing him an opportunity to impress at first team level next term.

Elliott is among a number of potential targets identified by new United manager Slavisa Jokanovic ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

The Serb handed the winger his senior debut during an EFL Cup tie against Millwall when they worked together at Fulham, with the then 15-year-old Elliott travelling to south London after attending school earlier in the day.

Jokanovic hopes the faith he showed then in Elliott will persuade Klopp to let him spend the forthcoming campaign in South Yorkshire, as United look to make an immediate return to the top-flight after being relegated back to the Championship.

Although it has been claimed that Brewster’s difficult start to life at United following a £23.5m switch from Liverpool will be a factor in Klopp’s thinking, the German will not take that into consideration when considering Jokanovic’s approach. What Klopp will assess, however, is the likelihood of Elliott commanding a regular place in his matchday squads following an impressive spell with Blackburn Rovers. Now 18, Elliott scored seven goals in 41 appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side before returning to his parent club.

United continue their preparations for next month’s Championship opener against Birmingham City with a visit to Doncaster Rovers tonight; a fixture Brewster hopes will deliver his first goal since becoming their most expensive signing in their history.

Aaron Ramsdale, who has been the subject of two bids from Arsenal, could be rested despite returning to duty following his Euro 2020 call-up by England. Sander Berge who has also attracted interest from the Londoners, could feature having made significant progress in his battle to overcome injury. The Norway international missed the win over Europa Point earlier this month.