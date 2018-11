Sheffield United fell off the top of the Championship after a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

Lewis Grabban scored the game’s only goal in the second half and James Shield, The Star’s Blades writer, agreed with Chris Wilder’s assertion that United have to start picking up points when they aren’t at their sparkling best.

Chris Wilder

