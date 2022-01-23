It was also the type of goal he scored during yesterday’s victory over Luton Town - a clinical, close-range finish from the edge of the six yard box - that left his manager sporting a smile wider than the River Don when he dissected the match afterwards.

Speaking soon after his appointment in November, Heckingbottom outlined plans for Jack Lester, Bramall Lane’s new head of performance, to hold a series of masterclasses with Brewster and the other centre-forwards within United’s squad. A former United striker himself, Lester has paid particular attention towards trying to get the best out of the 21-year-old after watching him fail to find the back of the net in his first 1359 minutes of football since completing a £23.5m move from Liverpool.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having ended that barren run during a Carabao Cup tie against Carlisle earlier this season, Brewster then opened his league account for United with a spectacular volley against Blackburn Rovers two months ago.

But Heckingbottom said: “I was delighted with where he got the goal, because it was right between the posts.

Jack Robinson stretched United’s lead soon after Brewster pounced, before the England under-21 international drew the foul from Reece Burke which saw the Luton defender dismissed.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with Rhian Brewster: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“The pleasing thing for me was I wanted more from Rhian and Iliman (Ndiaye) than they did first-half,” Heckingbottom said. “Rhian really took the information on board and was working closely with Billy (Sharp).”