Although it is understood United are prepared to recruit players who have not been double-jabbed during next month’s transfer window, The Star understands preference will be given to those in receipt of two and three doses.

Despite indicating his business will be limited - for both sporting and financial reasons - Heckingbottom does hope to recruit at least one new face before the market closes, with a centre-half thought to be his top priority.

Having so far been able to keep the number of positive tests within their squad to a minimum, United are keen to avoid the type of outbreak at their training complex which forced Preston North End - their scheduled opponents on Boxing Day - to request the match was postponed. The English Football League’s decision to accept that plea means Paul Heckingbottom’s side will not have competed for nine days when Hull City visit Bramall Lane on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and his players have managed to limit the disruption caused by Covid-19: David Klein / Sportimage

United recorded their fourth win in a row - with three of those coming following Heckingbottom’s appointment last month - when they beat Fulham in west London last week.

They are unbeaten in five and left South Yorkshire three points outside of the play-off positions after Iliman Ndiaye scored the only goal of the game at Craven Cottage.