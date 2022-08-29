Sheffield United: Wes Foderingham set for Reading return as boss issues Reda Khadra injury update
Wes Foderingham is expected to be available to face Reading tomorrow after Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, said his goalkeeper is “fine” after illness.
United’s No.1 was forced off in the second half of United’s 1-1 draw at Luton Town on Friday after vomiting on the Kenilworth Road pitch, with rookie youngster Jordan Amissah making his senior debut in his place.
United fans initially feared Foderingham was injured but Heckingbottom later clarified it was illness, adding on the eve of the clash with table-topping Reading: “Yeah, Wes is fine.
“It was what we thought on the day, some sort of virus that he picked up. It wiped him out for 24 or 48 hours but he trained today [Monday] and he’s fine. So we're thankful it's what we thought.”
United, who suffered another injury blow last week when it was confirmed John Fleck has a hairline fracture of the leg, look set to welcome back Reda Khadra after he missed the trip to Kenilworth Road, while Rhys Norrington-Davies is also expected to be fit after going off at Luton.
“It was a bang on the hip but he's trained, he's fine,” Heckingbottom said of the Wales international.
“It seized up during the game. We're as we were before the Luton game, plus Reda. We're one player better off.
“Reda had a real good game for us in the previous game at Bramall Lane.”
Anel Ahmedhodžić came off the bench at Luton and will challenge Chris Basham at centre-half, while Tommy Doyle could start in midfield in place of the injured Fleck.