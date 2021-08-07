Sheffield United: 'We'll be trying to scare teams next season' admits Blades star, as he claims the squad's confidence is restored

But providing he and his fellow defenders do their jobs, the wing-back is convinced it will deliver big rewards.

Speaking ahead of the club’s first competitive fixture since being relegated from the Premier League, Bogle admitted new manager Slavisa Jokanovic’s attacking style has been well received by a squad of players dealt a series of blows last term.

Although the Serb’s strategy is based on dominating both territory and field position - things United were often forced to surrender against top-flight opposition - it is at the other end of the pitch where Bogle believes the battle for promotion will be won and lost.

Jayden Bogle of Sheffield United

“I’m confident, so long as we hit our personal and collective targets, that we can do well,” he said. “For me, those are clean sheets and also to keep getting better as a player. The clean sheets bit is going to be really important because I’d say what we’re going to be doing is going to be high-risk at times.”

“But that’s good,” Bogle continued, “Because it means we’re going to try and impose ourselves on other teams. Try to really get on top of them and scare them a bit, if you can call it that.”

Speaking ahead of tonight’s game against Birmingham City, Bogle’s comments suggest Jokanovic and his coaching staff have successfully restored self-belief and confidence behind the scenes since officially taking charge on July 1st. Both of those inevitably took a beating at times last season, as United finished bottom of the table despite coming ninth a year earlier.

Bogle, who was signed from Derby County by Jokanovic’s predecessor Chris Wilder, said: “It’s been hard work in training, because we’re doing things differently as you would expect with the new manager coming in.

Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe and Rhian Brewster at Tottenham Hotspur last season: David Klein / Sportimage