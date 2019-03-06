Sheffield United: ‘We won’t repeat mistakes of the past against Rotherham United’ roars Blades defender Chris Basham ahead of derby clash

Chris Basham, the Sheffield United defender, insists the Blades will learn the lessons of the past when they face South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United this weekend.

United have an early chance to go back second in the Championship table, for a few hours at least, when they face Paul Warne's Millers in the day’s early kick-off at Bramall Lane (12.15pm).

Chris Wilder's men, though, were pegged back by the Millers in the return fixture at the New York Stadium earlier in the season, when Jamie Proctor scored a last-minute equaliser for the hosts.

Wilder, though, conceded afterwards that his side were fortunate to even make the short trip back to Sheffield with even a point and Basham, speaking after Monday’s derby draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, insists they won’t risk making the same mistake again.

“They gave us the toughest test this season so far,” said Basham, who was recalled for Monday’s derby at the expense of Martin Cranie.

“We went there and maybe did not go there with the intent we should have. It was a kick up the backside for this game and we are going to be right at it.

Chris Basham of Sheffield United heads at goal against Wednesday: James Wilson/Sportimage

“They are all big games now because of the position we are in. We could have been playing Rotherham and in mid-table and safe. But we are fighting for the top of the league and that is where we want to be.”

United will line up against the Millers unbeaten in seven games and on the back of four clean sheets, having not conceded a league goal at Bramall Lane since Boxing Day.

Basham singled out the character of goalkeeper Dean Henderson as a big part of that run, after the young goalkeeper's disappointing display away at Aston Villa when United surrendered a three-goal lead to draw 3-3.

“Everyone is mucking in and Deano is keeping clean sheets for fun now, which is great to see,” Basham added.

“He has had a really good bounce-back from that Villa game where he held his hands up.

“We had a meeting about that game and the boys have bounced back, like the gaffer expects, to be honest.

“He does not expect anything different.”

Meanwhile, United have been allocated 5,616 tickets for their trip to Preston North End in April.

Tickets for the Deepdale clash are priced at £24 for adults, £16 for seniors+, £15 for young adults and students/apprentices, £8 for under 19s and £2 for under 11s.